Turmoil in Bangladesh likely to stall bilateral projects involving India

NEW DELHI: Bilateral projects involving India are likely to remain stalled in Bangladesh due to the turmoil there, say political observers.

"India-led projects in Bangladesh (old and new) are likely to remain stalled for a long time. The ideology of the student-led groups isn’t in sync with what they aspire to achieve in the long term. It is a long road ahead before normalcy returns to Bangladesh and it will take even more time before bilateral relations are fortified again with India," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told The New Indian Express.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had virtually launched three projects in November last year. These were the Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, the Khulna-Mongla port rail line, and unit II of the Maitree Super thermal power plant. None of these projects would be taken forward for now, according to sources.

"The level of intolerance is rather high. The interim government had appointed Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain as home adviser but he was replaced after he suggested that the Awami League be allowed to remain as a party. Student leaders rejected this view," said a source.

Meanwhile, India too has acknowledged that its projects in Bangladesh would be stalled for some time.