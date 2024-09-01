CBI coordinates return of international gambling racket kingpin from UAE

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) global operation unit has coordinated and facilitated the return of a person wanted by the Gujarat police for his alleged involvement in an international gambling racket from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The officials on Sunday said that the accused, identified as Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar, was brought back on Sunday in coordination with the Gujarat police and the INTERPOL. He was wanted in a case registered on March 25, 2023, at the Madhavpura police station in Ahmedabad, they added.

Thakkar was accused of allegedly running an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operated through the use of special software applications and using “hawala” channels for the dispersal of the proceeds of crime reported to be over Rs 2,273 crore.

The deported accused was charged with offences relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, and offences related to the Information Technology Act and the Prevention of Gambling Act, the officials said.

Since the case was registered against the accused and following the Gujarat Police approach, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against the accused from the INTERPOL on December 15, 2023, the officials said.

The official further added that the RCN was circulated among all the INTERPOL member countries for tracking his location and subsequent arrest and was finally located in Dubai.

“A security mission from the Gujarat police travelled to the UAE and returned with the Red Notice subject to India on September 1,” a spokesperson of the CBI said.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all the law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.