Congress to set up rapid response teams with focus on combating fake news

NEW DELHI: The Congress is looking to set up rapid response teams comprising lawyers with a special focus on combating the menace of fake news and misinformation online.

The Congress' Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, headed by Abhishek Singhvi, held a meeting on Sunday at the AICC headquarters here and decided to focus on the fake news menace.

Speaking after the meeting, Singhvi said, "We are galvanising, and we had a very productive, a very comprehensive meeting. In the last five years, a number of complaints have been dealt with both Election Commission (EC) related and non-EC related. We want to focus especially on the role of the department in social media, where fake news is rampant."

"We are going to create rapid response teams. We are talking of a lot of other organised structural reforms. Decentralisation is a very major object right down to the district level," he said.