Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 kilometres around 09:12 am today.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 01/09/2024 09:12:50 IST, Lat: 8.27 N, Long: 91.67 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," NCS said in a post on X.