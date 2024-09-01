Elderly Muslim man beaten up on train over suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra

An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on suspicion of carrying beef.

In a video that went viral on social media shows a dozen people surrounding and assaulting the man, verbally abusing him and even hurling rape threats. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has begun a probe into the incident, identifying some individuals involved.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," PTI quoted the official as saying. However, no case has yet been registered.

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district was travelling to his daughter’s house. The elderly man is also heard saying that it was goat meat and not beef. The assaulters were dissatisfied with his response and kept aggressively questioning him about it.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi took to X to blame the ruling government and the law and order situation.