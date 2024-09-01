Indian Air Force gets Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as new Deputy Chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday got its new Deputy Chief as Air Marshal Tejinder Singh took over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

He is replacing Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit who has been appointed as new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOCinC) of Central Air Command.

The role of DCAS will be significant keeping his role in adding to the combat power with the Combat Squadrons hovering around 30 with the sanctioned being 42.

The IAF said, “After the assumption of his new appointment, the Air Marshal paid homage to the brave hearts who gave the supreme sacrifice, by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.”

Air Marshal Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on 13 June 1987.

As the new DCAS he will be part of the important Principal Staff Officers of the Force mandated to steer the future force structure as he will “primarily deal with Planning future procurements, Managing current projects dealing with Revenue and Capital Procurement,” said a source.