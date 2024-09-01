Law student, IPS officer’s daughter, found dead in university hostel in UP

LUCKNOW: A 19-year-old daughter of a senior IPS officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University on late Saturday night.

The girl was a third-year BA-LLB student at the National Law University (RMLNLU).

According to university authorities, the deceased attended dinner after a client counselling event at the university guest house and returned to her hostel room in the evening.

As per RMLNLU spokesperson Shashank Shekhar, the girl was fine until 9.30 pm and was present at the university guest house. At 10 pm, her roommate reached the hostel and found the room locked from inside. When she did not respond, the door was broken by the hostel matron who found her unconscious on the floor. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

“Her parents were informed immediately. The university stands with the family in the time of grief and prays for peace to the departed soul,” Shekhar said.

The girl’s father is a 1998-batch IPS officer currently posted at National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

SHO Chhatrapal said postmortem had been conducted but the exact cause of death was still unclear. “Her heart and viscera have been preserved for investigation,” he said.

However, the soures claimed that the girl was suffering from some congenital disease. The girl’s parents reached the university on Sunday morning.