Manipur: Two killed, six injured in firing by suspected militants

GUWAHATI: Two persons were killed and six others, including a journalist, were injured in Manipur on Sunday when suspected militants fired indiscriminately and carried out “drone bombing”.

The violence broke out around 2:30 pm at Koutruk in the Meitei-majority Imphal West district. Koutruk is located close to the Kuki-majority hill district of Kangpokpi.

A woman and a villager (male), both from the Meitei community, lost their lives. The woman, identified as Angom Surbala (31), succumbed to head injuries. Her body was kept at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy.

Surbala was a resident of Phayeng in the Imphal West district and she was visiting her parental home along with her 11-year-old daughter. The minor sustained injuries in her right hand.

Journalist Elangbam Mushuk of Impact TV, a local news channel, was injured while covering the violence. He reportedly sustained splinter injuries in his hand.

All the injured persons, including a police officer, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The locals claimed the militants had dropped bombs using a drone. A purported video of it went viral on social media. People ran for cover even as a man was heard saying “drone bombing has started”.

Personnel of Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion retaliated the attack. When reports last came in, an exchange of gunfire was continuing.

In an “alert message”, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh directed the superintendents of police of all districts to remain on maximum alert, especially in the fringe areas.