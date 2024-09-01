New MBBS curriculum fails to protect rights of disabled, LGBTQ+: Activists

NEW DELHI: The MBBS students in the 2024 course will be taught that sodomy and lesbianism are unnatural sexual offences and transvestism is a sexual perversion along with fetishism, voyeurism, sadism, necrophagia, masochism, exhibitionism, frotteurism and necrophilia.

The revised MBBS curriculum proposed by the National Medical Council (NMC) has sparked controversy, with activists arguing that it does not adequately safeguard the rights of individuals with disabilities and those who identify as LGBTQ.

Dr Satendra Singh, a prominent disability activist, has expressed his dismay with the revised guidelines, arguing that they have regressed the progress made in recent years towards the inclusion of people with disabilities and LGBTQ rights.

Speaking with this paper, Dr Singh, who is also a Director Professor of the Department of Physiology, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, Delhi, said, “The MBBS curriculum for 2024 is a significant letdown in social responsibility."

"With great difficulty and judicial advocacy, we succeeded in including disability and LGBTQ rights in the new competency-based medical education curriculum.”

However, the current revision has undone all of our hard work and the statutory provisions of disability and transgender legislation, he said, adding that the NMC has violated the Transgender Persons Protection Act 2019.