Uttarakhand police file cases against two BJP leaders for alleged sexual harassment, One arrested

DEHRADUN: In two separate incidents, police in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand have registered cases against two BJP leaders for alleged sexual harassment. In one case, a district-level leader of the party has been arrested, while in the other, a case of rape and intimidation has been filed against another leader, with questioning of the accused underway.

"A widow from Bindukhatta has levelled serious allegations against Mukesh Bora, Administrator of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation.," police said.

The victim claims that Bora promised her a permanent job and exploited her physically. She alleged that on November 10, 2021, he raped her at a hotel in Kathgodam. Even after the incident, she was threatened and intimidated multiple times and forced to remain silent.

In a written complaint to the police, the victim has made additional allegations, stating, "Bora also pressured her to engage in relationships with his friends and threatened to kill her if she refused."