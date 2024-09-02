Ahmedabad medical interns, resident doctors protest for higher stipends

AHMEDABAD: Resident doctors across the state have escalated their protest, staging another strike today over stipend issues just days after the Gujarat government announced a 20 per cent stipend hike for intern and resident doctors with retrospective effect from April 1, 2024.

The strike, which follows outrage over the rape-murder case of a junior doctor in Kolkata, has seen resident doctors withdraw from all services, including emergency care.

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad is demanding a 40 per cent increase, citing higher stipends in other states like Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. No other junior doctors' associations from the 18 medical colleges across the state have joined the ongoing strike.

The state government, in a statement on Sunday, dismissed the demands as unjustified, asserting that Gujarat is a leader in stipend payments to doctors, offering higher stipends compared to other states. The government also highlighted that Gujarat requires only a one-year bond for resident doctors, unlike the three-year bonds in other states, and noted that resident doctors receive higher stipends than contract professors teaching them.

BJ Medical College Junior Doctor Association President Dhaval Gameti in a statement said, “For the past six months, we have made repeated legal representations to the Health Minister and Health Department officials, demanding a 40 per cent stipend hike every three years as per the government circular. The last hike was on April 1, 2021, and the three-year period ended on March 31, 2024.”

He further added, “Our demand was for a 40 per cent increase effective April 1, 2024. However, the hike has been slashed by 50 per cent, prompting us to go on strike.”