Ayodhya firing range ‘unsafe’ amid airport construction

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s field firing range in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has been rendered “unsafe” due to the construction of the Ayodhya airport, forcing the force to scout for land elsewhere.

A senior Army officer said, “In the case of Ayodhya range, we all know that a new airport has come up and this range is in the flight path of aircraft.” It would become unsafe, he said, to continue utilising that range. In such cases, we seek alternative location and carry out firing drills.”

“You are aware that the Army needs field firing ranges essentially to carry out trials of heavy weapons, including tanks and infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs). We continue to use the ranges which are available. At the same time, the development of the country is also important,” The source added.

Sources said the Indian Army is at an advanced stage of acquiring a field firing range in one of the northeastern states, bordering China after one of its firing ranges in Uttar Pradesh became unviable due to establishment of an airport in Ayodhya.

“In the forward area, we are in the process of acquiring certain field firing ranges, including one in one of the forward states of the eastern front. We are in the advanced stage of acquiring that range and such a range helps us keep running.”

Field firing ranges are crucial in training new Army personnel and making them battle-ready.