Cabinet approves procurement of 240 aero engines for frontline Sukhoi fighter jets

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to enhance the Indian Air Force's combat capability, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of 240 aero engines for the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets on Monday.

The engines will be acquired under the Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the delivery of aero engines (AL-31FP) will begin after one year and will be completed over a period of eight years.

The engines will feature over 54% indigenous content, increased due to the indigenisation of key components. They will be manufactured at HAL's Koraput division, the MoD added.

The Su-30 MKI is one of the Indian Air Force's most powerful and strategically significant fleets. Of the total 272 contracted, the IAF currently operates 259 Su-30 MKI fighters, which are manufactured by HAL under a license extended by Russia.

According to the MoD, the supply of these aero engines by HAL will meet the IAF's fleet sustenance requirements, ensuring uninterrupted operations of the Su-30MKI fleet and bolstering the country's defence preparedness.

The upgrade process for the Sukhoi fleet involves 84 aircraft in the first batch over a period of 15 years.

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari noted that the upgrade will include 51 systems with an indigenous content of 78%, extending the operational life of the aircraft.

The Russian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) will also participate in the upgrade.