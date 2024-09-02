CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over alleged financial irregularities

KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital postgraduate trainee on August 9.

He was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing, and was shown as arrested.

As soon as the news broke of Ghosh's arrest, junior doctors who had been protesting against the Kolkata doctor rape celebrated in happiness.