'Central forces mute, withdraw them': Manipur BJP MLA urges Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: In the backdrop of fresh violence in Manipur, a BJP MLA of the state called for the withdrawal of central forces “who are mostly present as mute spectators”.
In a letter submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajkumar Imo Singh, the Sagolband MLA, said the presence of 60,000 central forces in Manipur was not yielding peace and therefore, it would be better to withdraw them.
Two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others were injured in an attack by the militants at Koutruk and its adjoining areas of the Imphal West district on Sunday.
The Manipur police said the militants had “deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones” in the “unprecedented attack”.
Singh demanded that the Centre abrogate its suspension of operation agreement signed with myriad Kuki insurgent groups “which are constantly behind the spread of further violence”.
“Investigate the funding and supply of these arms and ammunition, as I said before, a mere ethnic conflict should not last for such a long time but it has continued for nearly a year and a half now due to the support and supply of illegal arms and ammunition,” he said.
An INDIA bloc delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Acharya on Monday, expressing concerns over the failure of central and state governments to protect lives and property.
The parties demanded that the Centre take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and order in the state, emphasising that the ongoing crisis was not just a regional issue but a matter of national security.
“The inability of the authorities to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens is not just a failure at the state level but reflects poorly on the central leadership as well,” state Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra said.
Imphal valley-based organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity said the aerial bombings using drones, allegedly by the Kuki militants, were a serious war crime. It said during Sunday’s attack, the armed “immigrant Kuki groups” used an ambulance to infiltrate into Meitei villages.
“We demand immediate action against those who carried out the attack, as their identities have been revealed through social media, including the ambulance’s registration number,” the organisation said.
“If the state government fails to take appropriate action, public trust in the current administration could erode,” it warned.
Meanwhile, the security forces continued their joint combing operations in the fringe areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.