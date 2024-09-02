'Central forces mute, withdraw them': Manipur BJP MLA urges Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: In the backdrop of fresh violence in Manipur, a BJP MLA of the state called for the withdrawal of central forces “who are mostly present as mute spectators”.

In a letter submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajkumar Imo Singh, the Sagolband MLA, said the presence of 60,000 central forces in Manipur was not yielding peace and therefore, it would be better to withdraw them.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others were injured in an attack by the militants at Koutruk and its adjoining areas of the Imphal West district on Sunday.

The Manipur police said the militants had “deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones” in the “unprecedented attack”.

Singh demanded that the Centre abrogate its suspension of operation agreement signed with myriad Kuki insurgent groups “which are constantly behind the spread of further violence”.