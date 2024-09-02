Chirag Paswan's car issued e-challan for overspeeding on national highway in Bihar

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had to face legal action for crossing the legal speed limit on a National Highway in Bihar.

The car carrying Paswan was issued an e-challan for violating the traffic rule by crossing the legal speed limit while travelling from his Lok Sabha constituency Hajipur to Motihari in East Champaran district.

Chirag was scheduled to participate in a programme in Motihari. Officials in the state transport department said that the union minister’s car was found overspeeding through the newly installed e-detection system at a toll plaza in the state.

The message about violation of speed limit was sent to the LJP (RV) leader on his mobile phone number. He has been slapped with a penalty of Rs.2,000 for violating the traffic rule.