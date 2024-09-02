Detrimental to the soul of Constitution: Former civil servants express concern on lifting RSS ban

The Constitutional Conduct Group, a group of retired civil servants in an open letter has expressed their "profound" concern over the Centre's recent order to lift the decades-old ban on government employees being a part or engaging in activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The letter signed by 115 eminent bureaucrats including those who had occupied prominent posts in the government pointed out that this decision will have serious implications on the secular democracy of the country as civil servants tasked with upholding secularism and minority rights can now openly declare their allegiance to an organization that is ideologically opposed to the implementation of these.

"Recognising that caste, religion and gender continue to be critical fractures in Indian society, we feel a deep disquiet about this government order that allows government servants, who are tasked with defending secular democracy and minority rights, to openly declare their allegiance to an organisation that is ideologically opposed to both of these," the letter read.

The former civil servants pointed out the ideological origin of the organization and alleged that it is a "violation" of the Constitution itself.

"The goal of a Hindu Rashtra lies at the core of the ideology of the RSS, as articulated by its founders and leaders since its formation 99 years ago. This goal of a theocratic state in which people of some religious identities have lesser rights is in direct opposition to the principles and pledges of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equal citizenship rights and freedoms to people of every faith and identity. This renders the government order that permits public officials to be members of or to associate with activities of the RSS a violation of the Constitution itself," the letter noted.

Further speaking of the organization, the letter mentioned that people with ideological affinities to the RSS have openly made calls for genocide and ethnic cleansing of minorities in the country. The letter cited several judicial commission reports and highlighted the role played by RSS in communal flare ups and attacks against Muslims in several parts of the country.