Detrimental to the soul of Constitution: Former civil servants express concern on lifting RSS ban

The Constitutional Conduct Group, a group of retired civil servants in an open letter has expressed their "profound" concern over the Centre's recent order to lift the decades-old ban on government employees being a part or engaging in activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The letter signed by 115 eminent bureaucrats including those who had occupied prominent posts in the government pointed out that this decision will have serious implications on the secular democracy of the country as civil servants tasked with upholding secularism and minority rights can now openly declare their allegiance to an organization that is ideologically opposed to the implementation of these.
"Recognising that caste, religion and gender continue to be critical fractures in Indian society, we feel a deep disquiet about this government order that allows government servants, who are tasked with defending secular democracy and minority rights, to openly declare their allegiance to an organisation that is ideologically opposed to both of these," the letter read.
The former civil servants pointed out the ideological origin of the organization and alleged that it is a "violation" of the Constitution itself.
"The goal of a Hindu Rashtra lies at the core of the ideology of the RSS, as articulated by its founders and leaders since its formation 99 years ago. This goal of a theocratic state in which people of some religious identities have lesser rights is in direct opposition to the principles and pledges of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee equal citizenship rights and freedoms to people of every faith and identity. This renders the government order that permits public officials to be members of or to associate with activities of the RSS a violation of the Constitution itself," the letter noted.
Further speaking of the organization, the letter mentioned that people with ideological affinities to the RSS have openly made calls for genocide and ethnic cleansing of minorities in the country. The letter cited several judicial commission reports and highlighted the role played by RSS in communal flare ups and attacks against Muslims in several parts of the country.
"At least six judicial commissions of inquiry into major episodes of communal violence – the Jaganmohan Reddy report on the Ahmedabad riots of 1969; the D.P. Madon report on the Bhiwandi riots in 1970; the Vithayathil report on the Tellicherry riots in 1971; the Jitendra Narain report on the Jamshedpur riots in 1979; the P. Venugopal report on the Kanyakumari riots of 1982; and the report on the Bhagalpur riots in 1989 – have explicitly indicted organisations and parties having strong affinities with the ideology of the RSS for their role in these major communal flare-ups that resulted in extensive loss of life and property of Muslim and other citizens," the letter pointed out.
The former civil servants expressed their concern with regard to how the order by the government will reflect on civil services during communal or caste mass violence.
"In such times, the role of the district magistrate and the police leadership is decisive. If these public officers are free from religious and caste prejudices, if they are courageous, compassionate and fair, they can douse, in a matter of hours, the most fearsome fires of communal and caste savagery. But instead, if they buckle under illegal orders from their political superiors or, worse still, if they, too, are tainted by communal or caste bias, they would bear direct responsibility for the ensuing violence entailing the loss of innocent lives and livelihoods," they said.
The letter stressed that it is crucial for a civil servant and the police to adhere to the constitutional values of protecting the life and liberty of all religious and caste minorities.
"For a fair discharge of these duties, civil servants must, at all times, demonstrate their humanism, impartiality and adherence to the values enshrined in the Constitution of India," the letter noted.
The letter also "regretfully" mentioned the remarks passed by several High Court judges declaring their affinity to RSS, before their retirement.
The former civil servant's group also denounced the notion of RSS being a cultural and not a political organization throwing light at its ideological origin and its association with the BJP.
"Literally millions of RSS members openly campaign for the BJP in every state and national election. How then can the integrity of the electoral process be assured when Chief Election Commissioners, Returning Officers and all others tasked with organising a fair election can be members of an organisation which is strongly aligned to one particular political party?" they asked.
Citing India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's remark on civil services being the "steel frame" of the country, the group in its letter urged the government to withdraw the order immediately reiterating that otherwise the decision has the potential to "cause enormous detriment to the soul of the Constitution."