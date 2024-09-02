Farmers hold massive protests in Chandigarh against AAP led Punjab govt

CHANDIGARH: Finally after sixteen years the farmers have been able to enter 'City Beautiful' as they are now commenced a five day long protest in centre of Chandigarh which might be extended it all depends. The farmers are pressing the AAP led Punjab Government to fulfill their demands, including the swift implementation of a comprehensive agriculture policy. Also the thirty two farmer unions of the Samyukat Kisan Morcha of Punjab, held a Mahapanchayat.

About a thousand farmers marched from Sector 34 to Matka Chowk to press for their demands, including the implementation of an agriculture policy by the Punjab Government, and handed over a memorandum to State Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Farmer leaders said the Chandigarh Administration permitted a group of about a thousand farmers, including a number of women, to take out a march till Matka Chowk which was about five kilometers. Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan led the protest march that was joined by leaders of other outfits, including Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and Harinder Singh Lakhowal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal). Later the farmers boarded buses arranged by the administration and returned to Sector 34.

Khuddian later reached Matka Chowk and received a memorandum from the farmers after they insisted they would only hand it over to a minister and not any official. "The farmers are our brothers. We will go through the memorandum and I will also give it to the chief minister and, as a lawyer for the farmers, will present their views before him,” Khuddian said.

Ugrahan said his outfit’s programmes would continue and announce the next course of action on September 5. He hit out at the AAP Government and claimed there was no difference in some of the policies that the Bhagwant Mann dispensation was pursuing and what his predecessors did.