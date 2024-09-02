Hurriyat leader gives up separatism, joins PDP

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference member Syed Salim Geelani on Sunday joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Geelani is the first senior leader to give up separatist politics and join a mainstream party, reposing faith in the Indian Constitution.

Geelani was a close aide of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah. He parted ways with Shah years ago and joined the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.