IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer; pilot ejected safely

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night after encountering a "critical technical snag."

"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," the IAF posted on X.