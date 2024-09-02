IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer; pilot ejected safely

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night after encountering a "critical technical snag."
"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," the IAF posted on X.
According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said. "The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told PTI.
He said no loss of life has been reported so far.
The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.