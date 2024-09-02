IIM Lucknow launches blockchain Centre of Excellence to boost startups in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML-EIC) has launched a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology (CoE-BT) to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh. Supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under its StartInUP Policy, the initiative is set to incubate 100 startups in the blockchain domain over the next five years.

The CoE-BT, described as a groundbreaking effort in the field of blockchain, aims to identify and nurture emerging startups, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in blockchain innovation. This initiative is in line with the state government’s broader strategy to enhance e-governance by promoting transparency, trust, and reliability across various sectors through blockchain applications.

Professor Ashish Dubey, Faculty-in-Charge at IIML-EIC, emphasised the impact of this new venture. “Our collaboration with Microsoft under the CoE-BT will be pivotal in uncovering new opportunities for innovation in blockchain technology. This partnership will allow us to stay ahead in this rapidly changing field and contribute to the development of solutions that can transform technological infrastructure,” Dubey said.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for technology and innovation, offering startups access to a dedicated blockchain platform, extensive mentorship, industry connections, and VC funding. Over 50 industry and academic experts are expected to participate, providing guidance and specialized training to students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

As part of its outreach, IIML-EIC, in collaboration with Microsoft India, plans to establish three regional centers in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Greater Noida/Meerut. These centers will serve as local hubs for blockchain-based innovation, further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position in the emerging technology landscape.