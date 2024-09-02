Jasdeep Singh Gill appointed as new head of Radha Swami Satsang Beas Dera

Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Swami Satsang Beas today announced the heir to his throne and appointed Gill as the new patron and head of the Dera. As per the order issued by Dhillon, the change comes into effect immediately and Gill will take over the role of patron and Satguru Sant of the sect from today itself. He will be the seventh head of Dera Radha Soami Beas.

It has been learned that Gill is the paternal cousin of Dhillon and is already associated with the Dera. His wife is a doctor by profession.

In a message issued to the ‘sevadars’ of the dera, Dhillon has said that Gill will be his successor and as the head of the Dera he will also have the right to give Naam Diksha. Sources claimed that this decision has been taken by Dhillon in view of his health.

The Dera which is the largest in Punjab and one of the largest in the country with a following among all communities. It holds political significance as its headquarter is based in Beas, 50 kilometres from Amritsar, the Dera has lakhs of followers across the world. It owns huge pieces of land across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, it has never aligned itself to any political party. However, this does not deter leaders from across the political spectrum to seek an audience with the dera head, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. The ravachan (discourse) is never on political matters. This makes the meetings very significant as followers get a hint of which way, if at all, the dera is leaning.

Before the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, the political leaders across party lines pay a visit to the Dera to take the blessing of the Dera chief, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bajgwant Mann, former CMs Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and the list is endless.