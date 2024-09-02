Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane threatens to 'attack inside mosques', booked for hate speech

MUMBAI: Controversial Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who is the son of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane, was booked on Monday for threatening violence against Muslims.

Rane, who is close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was allegedly caught on video threatening to enter mosques and attack those who criticise Ramgiri Maharaj, a controversial Hindu seer also facing scrutiny for his inflammatory speeches.

"If you dare harm our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your masjid (mosque) and will hunt you down one by one (chun chun ke marenge). Keep this in mind,” Rane was caught saying as the crowd cheered for him.

According to local police, two FIRs were registered against Nitesh at the Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations. The BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has been booked for his provocative speeches threatening Muslims.

This is not the first time Rane has faced controversy for inflammatory remarks. In April, four cases were filed against him for allegedly threatening the minority community following communal violence in Mira Road, a suburb north of Mumbai, earlier this year.

The latest incident involving Rane came on September 1 when he addressed public events in Shrirampur and Topkhana in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, who has been accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad at a religious event in Nashik district on August 14. Cases have been filed against Maharaj in several locations in Maharashtra, and Muslim leaders have called for his arrest.

In response to the police action, Rane said: "Yesterday I was in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) and Shrirampur. We were supporting Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj. There was nothing new in my statement. I can show you statements from at least 10 Muslim scholars who have mentioned similar facts about Ramgiri Maharaj."

Meanwhile, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan shared the video of Rane's derogatory speech and called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis to arrest the BJP MLA.

"Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims with his entire speech. This is inflammatory and hate speech. The BJP is trying to incite communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections," Pathan said.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, along with senior Congress leaders, met Mumbai Police Chief Vivek Phansalkar to file a complaint seeking action against Rane.

"BJP leaders, including Nitesh Rane and Prasad Lad, are trying to disrupt social stability with their anti-social statements. Ramgiri Maharaj also made statements to create a rift between communities. Why is the police merely observing?" she posted on social media.

"The responsibility for maintaining social harmony and law and order lies with the police and the Home Ministry. Are these individuals being protected because they are associated with the ruling party? Why is there no action against them?" Gaikwad added.