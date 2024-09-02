NHAI to monitor vehicles movement with GIS-based software at 100 toll plazas

NEW DELHI: To ensure seamless movement through the fee plazas on the national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be monitoring the waiting time in real time at the selected 100 toll gates. The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by the Authority, has developed a GIS-based software for ‘real-time monitoring’ for the purpose.

The live monitoring and tracking system will help to ensure free flow of traffic and a hassle-free tolling experience for the highway users at the fee plazas, said officials.

“In addition, the software will provide updates related to current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and decongest the toll plazas,” said officials.

The toll plazas for monitoring have been selected based on congestion feedback received through the 1033 National Highway helpline. The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.