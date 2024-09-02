NMMSS scholarship deadline extended for students

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has announced an extension to the application deadline for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2024-25.

Students now have until September 30 to submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

In an official statement, the Ministry emphasised the importance of this extension.

"We are notifying all concerned that the deadline for submitting fresh applications and renewals for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the year 2024-2025 has been extended to September 30, 2024. School administrators are urged to inform eligible students and ensure that applications are submitted within this extended period," the statement read.

To apply, students should visit the official website at scholarships.gov.in and complete the one-time registration (OTR) process. Upon registration, applicants will receive a unique 14-digit identification number linked to their Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID). The OTR process is designed to simplify the application, eliminating the need for annual re-registration.

Required Documents

Students should have the necessary documents ready when starting their application. Not all documents are required for every scheme, so it's important to verify the specific requirements for the scholarship you are applying for.

For those encountering issues with the OTR process, the NSP website provides troubleshooting advice.

"Face authentication may fail if the Aadhaar biometrics are locked. Students and their guardians should check the Biometric Lock/Unlock status using the mAadhaar mobile app or the My Aadhaar web portal.

Ensure that the biometrics are set to ‘Unlocked’ before attempting face authentication through the NSP OTR app. To manage your Aadhaar biometric settings, use the ‘Lock/Unlock Aadhaar’ feature on the My Aadhaar web portal.