Over 100 roads closed after rains, MeT warns of flash flood in eight districts in Himachal

SHIMLA: A total of 109 roads including National Highway 707, were closed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh following rains, the state emergency operation centre said.

The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu and Kinnaur till Tuesday.

It also issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state till Tuesday.

Besides National Highway 707 being blocked between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, 55 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Mandi and Kangra, nine in Kullu, one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts, as per the data shared by the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

As many as 427 power supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of parts of Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Mandi districts while moderate rainfall was recorded in several places of the state in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening.

Nahan in the Sirmaur district logged 143.5 mm of rain being the wettest place in the state, followed by 130 mm of rain in Naina Devi, 83 mm in Pachhad, 72.6 mm in Poanta Sahib, 66 mm in Dhaulakuan, 55.1 mm in Kataula, 46.2 mm in Sundernagar, 34 mm in Pandoh, 33 mm in Chamba, 32 mm in Bharmaur and 30 mm in Palampur.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 23 per cent with the state receiving 482.1 mm rainfall against an average of 623.9 mm.

As many as 151 people have died in rain-related incidents this year and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,265 crore, officials said.

According to the weather department of the 12 revenue districts in the state, 11 recorded a rainfall deficit and only Shimla district received 10 per cent excess rainfall.