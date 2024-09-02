PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will embark on an official visit to Brunei and Singapore starting September 3 until September 5.

India and Brunei are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties, though this is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

“India and Brunei engage in diverse areas of cooperation including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, and health amongst others. Approximately 14,000 Indians are living in Brunei which includes doctors and teachers,” said Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs, Jayadeep Mazumdar on Monday.

The Prime Minister will be having bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.