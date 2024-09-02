PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will embark on an official visit to Brunei and Singapore starting September 3 until September 5.
India and Brunei are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties, though this is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.
“India and Brunei engage in diverse areas of cooperation including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, and health amongst others. Approximately 14,000 Indians are living in Brunei which includes doctors and teachers,” said Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs, Jayadeep Mazumdar on Monday.
The Prime Minister will be having bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.
The next leg of PM Modi’s trip will be to Singapore which is the highest contributor of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India. In the last financial year, the FDI was USD 11.77 billion.
India has recently concluded a high-level interministerial meeting in Singapore.
The interaction PM Modi will have with Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong will include bilateral talks on trade, and global and regional issues.
PM Modi will also call on Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and will meet business leaders as well.
“These visits will further strengthen India’s cooperation with Brunei and Singapore both bilaterally and within the regional and multilateral frameworks. The PM’s visit to Singapore will see a thrust on cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing,” according to MEA.