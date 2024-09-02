Power Games | New AICC Headquarters: Congress plans Nov 19 shift to Indira Bhawan

New AICC Headquarters

Congress plans Nov 19 shift to Indira Bhawan

The Indian National Congress will have a new address in the national capital. The party plans to shift its national headquarters from 24, Akbar Road, which was originally the office of Congress(I) formed by Indira Gandhi in 1978, to a newly-constructed building on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg, abutting the Lutyens Bungalow Zone.

The party has named the new building after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sources said Congress plans to shift to Indira Bhawan on the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary, November 19 this year. As Deen Dayal Upadhyaya is a BJP icon, the Congress has built the headquarters building with its back towards DDU Marg.

The six-story building faces Kotla Road and has its address as 9A, Kotla Road. The Supreme Court had ordered the political parties to shift their offices out of the Lutyens Bungalow Zone to declutter the seat of power. The BJP is already operating out of its new HQ on DDU Marg. The construction of Congress HQ building was stalled due to a paucity of funds.

Sources said the Congress may retain 24, Akbar Road, just like the BJP still has its old office bungalow 11, Ashok Road. They said that the shifting of the office will take place in a phased manner. In the first phase, the frontal organisations, namely the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and the NSUI, and the party’s departments and cells are likely to shift to the new premises.

Shahid Faridi

The writer is Resident Editor

TNIE, New Delhi.

