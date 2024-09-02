SC asks Centre to apprise about compliance of 2021 verdict on welfare measures for migrant workers

A sharp exchange of words took place between lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Justice Karol when it was suggested to the advocate that since the pandemic was over the plea can be closed over.

"Listen...Covid is over. We are going to close this. If anybody has any problem in issuance of ration cards, then they can move to respective high courts. Please address this as to why this is not closed. We will close this case with that direction,” Justice Karol said.

Please do not say that. The scope of the proceedings have already been expanded. If my Lordships say that this matter will be closed, then this is against judicial discipline...you cannot do this, visibly angry Bhushan told the bench.

Please don't raise your voice...We always hear both sides. We were on that side also...We are just saying that to satisfy why we should not close this matter, the bench replied.

I am so angry with what your lordship just said, Bhushan said and later apologised for losing cool. At the outset, Bhushan said the Centre was in contempt for not following the directions issued in the judgement and subsequent orders. The census was done in 2021 and accordingly the Centre did a population survey and found that there were more than 10 million people eligible for ration cards and the government is saying that they cannot issue further ration cards, he said.

The bench said as the COVID was over, the matter has to be closed and the aggrieved persons can move the high courts.

There has to be give and take of respect. We can never be angry with the Bar because we are from there only," the bench said.