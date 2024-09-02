SI recruitment paper leak: Ex-Rajasthan PSC member’s son, daughter among 5 arrested

JAIPUR: Five trainee sub-inspectors were arrested on Sunday by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for their alleged involvement in a paper leak incident of the Rajasthan SI recruitment exams held in 2021, officials said.

The arrested include the son and daughter of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramu Ram Raika. Raika’s daughter, Shobha, secured the 5th rank, while his son, Devesh, got 40th rank. Raika served as an RPSC member from July 2018 to July 2022.

Other three trainees include Manju Devi, Avinash Palsania and Vijendra Kumar, an SOG statement said. All five accused were produced before a court from where they were sent to police remand till September 7, the statement said.

All five trainees were taken into custody from Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation on Saturday. The SOG has so far arrested 42 selected trainee SIs and more than 30 others connected to the paper leak gang. Several other trainee SIs remain under the SOG’s radar. The first arrest of a trainee SI related to this examination took place in April this year.