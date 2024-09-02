'Truth over propaganda': TMC boycotts three news channels amid doctor-rape murder row

Amidst the nationwide uproar and controversy around the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a boycott on three media channels – ABP Ananda, Republic TV and TV9 – for their “anti-Bengal” propaganda.
In a statement posted on the party’s X handle, TMC accused the channels of promoting propaganda against the state at the behest of the Delhi-based “Zamindars”. It also mentioned that party spokespersons will refrain from appearing on the accused channels.
The statement requested the people not to engage with the channels and their discussions or debates.
This comes days after a controversy involving TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul during a debate on ABP Ananda. Dastidar, a senior TMC leader, referred Paul, a well-known fashion designer, as a “saree maker”. Paul defended taking pride in her profession.
The former also sparked a row when she said that medical students in Bengal during the CPM era were “made to sit on laps” for passing marks. This received widespread criticism from women doctors following which she had to issue an apology on X.
The TV channels and the debates on their shows have witnessed fiery discussions between the TMC and the BJP where the former accuses the ruling party of covering up allegations in the rape-murder case and protecting high-profile individuals. On the other hand, TMC accuses the BJP and CPM of inciting unrest in the state.