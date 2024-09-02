'Truth over propaganda': TMC boycotts three news channels amid doctor-rape murder row

Amidst the nationwide uproar and controversy around the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a boycott on three media channels – ABP Ananda, Republic TV and TV9 – for their “anti-Bengal” propaganda.

In a statement posted on the party’s X handle, TMC accused the channels of promoting propaganda against the state at the behest of the Delhi-based “Zamindars”. It also mentioned that party spokespersons will refrain from appearing on the accused channels.

The statement requested the people not to engage with the channels and their discussions or debates.