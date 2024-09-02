Waiting game on: Congress, BJP delay manifesto release

SRINAGAR: Even as electioneering for the first phase of J&K Assembly polls is picking up, the BJP and Congress are yet to release their manifestos.
The NC, PDP, Apni Party, Awami National Conference (ANC) and CPI (M) have released their manifestos. A total of 219 candidates, including 16 from the BJP and nine from Congress, are in the fray for 24 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18.
Assembly polls, the first after the repeal of Article 370, are being seen as a “referendum”. A political observer said it seems that the BJP and Congress are waiting for each other to release manifestos. “Both parties want to see what the other offers in its manifesto,” he said.
In such a scenario, candidates of both the national parties don’t know what they should offer to the voters. “In absence of a manifesto, it becomes difficult for a candidate to campaign. We are more focusing on local issues instead of bigger issues like statehood, reinstatement of Durbar Move, jobs and land rights,” said a BJP leader.
Congress working president Tara Chand said consultation on framing of party’s manifesto is going on. “It will be released within the next 2-3 days,” he said.
The Congress manifesto is likely to focus on restoration of statehood to J&K. A BJP leader said the party would release the manifesto after Congress releases it. “We are waiting for Congress to release its manifesto,” he said.
The BJP manifesto, the leader said, would focus on development and highlight developmental works and public welfare projects and schemes launched in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.