Waiting game on: Congress, BJP delay manifesto release

SRINAGAR: Even as electioneering for the first phase of J&K Assembly polls is picking up, the BJP and Congress are yet to release their manifestos.

The NC, PDP, Apni Party, Awami National Conference (ANC) and CPI (M) have released their manifestos. A total of 219 candidates, including 16 from the BJP and nine from Congress, are in the fray for 24 Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

Assembly polls, the first after the repeal of Article 370, are being seen as a “referendum”. A political observer said it seems that the BJP and Congress are waiting for each other to release manifestos. “Both parties want to see what the other offers in its manifesto,” he said.