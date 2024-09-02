With deadline set to wipe out Naxal menace, forces get monthly targets

NEW DELHI: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah fixing a deadline of 2026 to wipe out Naxal menace in the country, the security forces and the agencies have been given month-wise targets to meet the challenge, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, in the coming months, the security forces would have an arduous task of launching the final assault on Left-Wing Extremists (LWE), as during this period, the troops have been asked to penetrate deep into Naxal areas.

“As the forces enter deep into the Naxal dens in different states, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the forces have been instructed by their top brass to set up their camps and move further,” a senior security officer said.

Given the recent call given by the Union Home Minister to wipe out Naxalism from the country, the directions have also been issued to the multiple agencies and forces to collaborate and establish temporary bases in the Bastar region to launch their final assault.

These directions were issued following a high-level security review meeting last week, where it was decided that the forces and the agencies’ primary focus areas would be setting up camps, breaking the financial chain, and intensifying operations on the ground.