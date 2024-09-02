With deadline set to wipe out Naxal menace, forces get monthly targets

NEW DELHI: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah fixing a deadline of 2026 to wipe out Naxal menace in the country, the security forces and the agencies have been given month-wise targets to meet the challenge, officials said on Sunday.
According to officials, in the coming months, the security forces would have an arduous task of launching the final assault on Left-Wing Extremists (LWE), as during this period, the troops have been asked to penetrate deep into Naxal areas.
“As the forces enter deep into the Naxal dens in different states, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the forces have been instructed by their top brass to set up their camps and move further,” a senior security officer said.
Given the recent call given by the Union Home Minister to wipe out Naxalism from the country, the directions have also been issued to the multiple agencies and forces to collaborate and establish temporary bases in the Bastar region to launch their final assault.
These directions were issued following a high-level security review meeting last week, where it was decided that the forces and the agencies’ primary focus areas would be setting up camps, breaking the financial chain, and intensifying operations on the ground.
As per the target, a senior officer said, “The CRPF, the lead force engaged in combating Naxals, has been asked to set up more than 25 camps in the coming months, which will help the force to advance further to enter into the den of LWEs. One of the camps will serve as a base, and forces along with agencies will share information to operate effectively in the area.”
The officials said that as the rainy season gets over by the end of September, the forces are gearing up to intensify their operations with a special focus on actionable intelligence inputs till next March, and after that, they will review the target achieved so far.
“Besides the security forces, probe agencies like the NIA has been asked to break the financial chain used by the LWE outfits, as there is proof that Naxals are still receiving funds both from inside the country and from overseas. The intent is to weaken their capability in organising their activities by buying sophisticated arms and ammunition,” said the officer.