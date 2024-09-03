Anti-rape bill passed in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the anti-rape bill tabled in the state assembly as "historic."

The bill proposes death penalty for those convicted of rape if their actions lead to the victim's death or a vegetative state. In addition, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

Mamata Banerjee asked the governor to sign the bill to implement it.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, with a voice vote on September 3, 2024, The Hindu reported.

The bill will now be sent to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and then to President Droupadi Murmu for their assent.