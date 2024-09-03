Anti-rape bill passed in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the anti-rape bill tabled in the state assembly as "historic."
The bill proposes death penalty for those convicted of rape if their actions lead to the victim's death or a vegetative state. In addition, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.
Mamata Banerjee asked the governor to sign the bill to implement it.
The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, with a voice vote on September 3, 2024, The Hindu reported.
The bill will now be sent to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and then to President Droupadi Murmu for their assent.
The anti-rape Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment, Mamata Banerjee said.
Once this Bill is passed, we will form special Aparajita Task Force from among police to ensure time-bound completion of probe, Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by TOI.
"Crime rates against women in states like UP, Gujarat are abnormally high. While tortured women in West Bengal are getting justice in court. West Bengal was not consulted before passing BNS, we wanted discussions on it after the new government formation," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by the India Today.
Protest reaches Kang Yatze peak
Meanwhile, The 'Justice for RG Kar' campaign reached new heights as mountaineers from two North Kolkata trekkers' association scaled 6,400 -plus-metre Kang Yatze peak in Ladakh and unfurled a poster there demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at the medical college hospital on August 9.