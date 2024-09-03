Australia sends combat aircraft for air exercise for first time

NEW DELHI: In a first the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has sent combat aircraft to India to participate in a multinational exercise.
The Royal Australian Air Force has sent three EA-18G Growler aircraft from No 6 Squadron, and up to 120 personnel to be part of the Phase-II of Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 30 August to 13 September 2024. Phase I was held at Sulur, Tamil Nadu from 6 August to 14 August.
This is India’s maiden multinational air Exercise with 11 participating nations, including Australia, joining with air assets and 18 observer nations attending.
In a statement, Chief of RAAF Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said Australia’s participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional partners and fostering international cooperation to address shared security challenges.
“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Air Marshal Chappell said.
“Participation in international exercises such as Tarang Shakti 24, showcases our advanced capabilities that ensure rapid response and adaptability to emerging threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will provide our aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries, develop a mutual understanding of tactical operations, and foster international relations.”
Australia and India have enjoyed increased air defence cooperation in recent years, including hosting Indian Air Force Flankers at Exercise Pitch Black in 2018, 2022, and 2024.
Air Force also conducts a number of training and engagement activities with Indian Navy P-8I surveillance aircraft.
Australia will continue to support India’s key role in the region by increasing the depth and complexity of our defence cooperation.
The Australian armed forces include Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army. Both the countries have shared concerns on the Indian Ocean and Indo Pacific.
The bilateral relationship in recent times has been bolstered with successive high-level interactions between political, military and foreign ministry leaders resulting in policy agreements.
Australia’s successive policy documents in recent years have highlighted that its relationship with India is a foreign policy priority for the country.
In the series of steps taken towards strong ties, India and Australia upgraded their bilateral relationship from a ‘strategic partnership’ in 2009 to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2020.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the second India-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue on November 20, 2023, in New Delhi with their Australian counterparts, Deputy PM and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senator Penny Wong.
The first India-Australia Annual Summit was held in New Delhi on March 10, 2023 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Again, Australian PM Anthony Albanese was in New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit.