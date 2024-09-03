CBSE cracks down on dummy schools in Rajasthan, Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a rigorous campaign against dummy schools, conducting unannounced inspections at 27 institutions in Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

These surprise visits, executed today, form part of the CBSE's ongoing mission to enforce strict compliance with its regulations and by-laws among its affiliated schools.

The operation was carefully orchestrated, with 27 teams—each comprising a CBSE official and a Principal from a CBSE-affiliated school—carrying out inspections simultaneously. This coordinated strategy was designed to ensure that the schools were assessed in their regular state, without prior notice that might alter their daily operations.

This initiative highlights CBSE's dedication to upholding high educational standards. The Board has reiterated its expectation that all affiliated schools adhere strictly to its guidelines. The data gathered during these inspections will be thoroughly reviewed, and any instances of non-compliance will be addressed with appropriate measures.