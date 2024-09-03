Coast guard helicopter ditches in sea, search operations ongoing

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its surface and air assets for a search operation after one of its helicopters, carrying four aircrew, made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast on Monday night.

The helicopter had two pilots and two divers onboard.

The Coast Guard stated on Tuesday that four ICG ships and two aircraft have been mobilized for the search operations.

While one of the divers has been recovered and is reported to be in stable condition, the search for the remaining diver and the two pilots is still ongoing.

In its statement, the Coast Guard said the incident occurred while the helicopter was approaching a vessel for an evacuation. "Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which saved 67 lives during the recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for the medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew member onboard the Indian-flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, approximately 45 kilometers from Porbandar at sea, in response to a request received from the vessel's Master," the statement added.