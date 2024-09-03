Haryana polls: Congress expected to release candidate list on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: The Congress party is likely to announce the list of candidates for the 90 assembly seats on Wednesday, said Deepak Babaria, AICC in-charge for Haryana. The state will go to polls on October 5.

Speaking to the media after the meeting of the Central Election Committee to finalise candidates for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Babaria said that the names of 34 candidates were cleared at Monday’s meeting and the rest will be finalised on Tuesday.

He also said the speculation surrounding Vinesh Phogat would be laid to rest by Tuesday.

“Screening committee submitted a list of 49 candidates. Out of it, 34 names have been cleared. The other 15 names will be deliberated tomorrow,” he said, adding that the names of 22 sitting MLAs have been cleared so far.