Hindu Sena files PIL in HC over ‘distortion of facts’

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by the Hindu Sena in the Delhi High Court, calling for a ban on the recently released mini-series, ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack’ on Netflix.

The PIL argues that the portrayal of the hijackers in the series misrepresents historical facts, potentially misleading viewers and dishonoring the memories of those affected by the event.

The five terrorists, responsible for the hijacking and the subsequent hostage situation in Kandahar, Afghanistan, are referred to in the series by fictionalized names—Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar—rather than their real identities.

This move by the Hindu Sena comes amid growing controversy on social media, where viewers were outraged over the perceived misrepresentation of such a significant event.