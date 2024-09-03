IIT Bombay achieves 75 per cent placement success

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has unveiled its placement report for the academic year 2023-24, showcasing a successful season with 75 registered students securing jobs through campus recruitment.

This year, 2,414 students signed up for the placement drive, an 11 per cent increase from the previous year.

Despite the economic challenges, 1,475 students successfully landed job offers, marking the second-highest number of placements in the institute’s history, just short of last year's record of 1,516 placements.

The average salary package offered this year was Rs 23.5 lakh per annum, representing a 7.7 per cent increase from last year's Rs 21.82 lakh per annum.

This uptick indicates a positive recovery in the job market as economic activities pick up pace post-pandemic. Notably, 22 students received lucrative offers exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum, underscoring the strong demand for IIT Bombay graduates.