INTERVIEW | Sharia law soon, women will have no rights in Bangla: Taslima Nasrin
Women in Bangladesh will bear the brunt of increasing prominence to radical Islamist outfits after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister in the country, Bangladeshi author, activist and physician Taslima Nasrin, who has been living in exile in India for many years now, tells Yeshi Seli. She fears that radical elements will bring in Sharia law and women will have no rights. Excerpts:
Bangladesh has been going through turmoil and uncertainty. How do you see women faring?
Women are likely to be worst-hit. The increasing prominence of radical Islamists will take away the rights of women by imposing restrictions and controlling them under the Sharia law. Universities have already begun to issue diktats on Islamic dress code.
Have you noticed any change in the attitude towards women after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and swearing in of the interim government?
Yes, indeed. Girls in many universities have been asked to adhere to a dress code. Wearing a hijab/nakab/burkha has been introduced as a dress code and soon it will become the norm. If the Sharia law comes into play, then women will have no rights at all.
Does it mean that there will be restrictions on freedom of expression?
There is an increase in intolerance. There is no freedom of expression. Human rights are being violated and soon women will be left without any rights after the imposition of Sharia law. Hizb ut-Tahrir, Jamaat-I-Islami and radicalised students are gaining prominence with each passing day. Hizb ut-Tahrir, Jamaat-I-Islami were considered terror outfits during Hasina’s rule. Many members of those outfits were sent to jails for killing bloggers/writers. They are now being freed, suggesting what the future holds for the country.
Was the rise of Islamic radicals sudden?
No, it wasn’t. Former PM Sheikh Hasina had encouraged fundamentalists during her rule, so madrassas mushroomed across the country. The young generation grew up in an Islamic environment. Instead of encouraging the youth to think rationally and study science, which would have enabled them to broaden their horizon, Sheikh Hasina encouraged the radical elements, which eventually became Frankenstein and led to her unceremonious ouster. However, the present government is worse than the Sheikh Hasina’s “autocratic rule”.
Teachers are being forced to resign, journalists, ministers and officials of the former government are getting killed, harassed and imprisoned. However, the Md Yunus-led interim government doesn’t utter a word against such misdeeds.
Does the interim government offer any hope?
The interim government led by Md Yunus will make things worse as the violence after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina was referred to as celebration. Temples were vandalised, museums and statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were broken and minorities like Hindus were targeted. The interim government said that it was a reaction of the students who were celebrating the victory of the new dispensation. The sentiment on the ground is anti-India, anti-women and anti-democracy. Radicalisation has gone up manifold in the country. Islamists have asked people to boycott Indian products.
You have been living in India for many years now. You have recently expressed concern over the non-renewal of your residence permit.
I have been living in India for nearly two decades now. From 2005 to 2010, my stay was intermittent as the permit didn’t enable me to stay at a stretch. However, India is my home since 2011. My residence permit got over on July 27. I haven’t officially got any intimation of its renewal. The online status shows that it is under process. So I am optimistic that it will be renewed. Until it actually happens, I am concerned. I am recovering from a surgery, which makes my mobility challenging. I am hopeful that I get my extension soon.