INTERVIEW | Sharia law soon, women will have no rights in Bangla: Taslima Nasrin

Women in Bangladesh will bear the brunt of increasing prominence to radical Islamist outfits after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister in the country, Bangladeshi author, activist and physician Taslima Nasrin, who has been living in exile in India for many years now, tells Yeshi Seli. She fears that radical elements will bring in Sharia law and women will have no rights. Excerpts:

Bangladesh has been going through turmoil and uncertainty. How do you see women faring?

Women are likely to be worst-hit. The increasing prominence of radical Islamists will take away the rights of women by imposing restrictions and controlling them under the Sharia law. Universities have already begun to issue diktats on Islamic dress code.

Have you noticed any change in the attitude towards women after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and swearing in of the interim government?

Yes, indeed. Girls in many universities have been asked to adhere to a dress code. Wearing a hijab/nakab/burkha has been introduced as a dress code and soon it will become the norm. If the Sharia law comes into play, then women will have no rights at all.