Kolkata police remove barricades after 24 hours, allow junior doctors to meet top cop

KOLKATA: Accompanied by a few senior officers, a team of 22 agitating junior doctors on Tuesday reached the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar where Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, of whose resignation they were demanding, is likely to meet them.

Almost 24 hours after junior doctors started their march to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding Vineet Goyal's resignation, the force conceded to their demands and removed barricades erected on B B Ganguly street before allowing the medics to march to Bentinck Street which is closer to Lalbazar.

"It will be a peaceful rally and we will march together till Bentinck Street. Our representatives will meet the CP," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

The doctors, who were joined by several common people as well as students from other educational institutions, spent the entire Monday night on BB Ganguly street, around half a kilometre away from Lalbazar, to stop them from marching ahead.