Konyak Union seeks Nagaland CM’s help to rectify ‘faulty’ boundary line on Google Maps

GUWAHATI: A tribal organisation in Nagaland has sought Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s help to rectify the “erroneous” boundary line between the state’s Mon district and Assam’s Charaideo district on Google Maps.

In a memorandum submitted to Rio on Tuesday, the Konyak Union, which is the apex organisation of Konyak Nagas, said it observed “discrepancies” in the Google Maps representation and the same required immediate rectification.

“The current mapping boundary inaccurately extends deep into Mon district, aligning significantly towards Assam. Specifically, the boundary line covers nearly 80-85 per cent of Tizit town, including government administrative, police and all other department building offices and public ground within Assam,” the Konyak Union said in the memorandum signed by its president Tingthok Konyak and general secretary Manpang K Wangyen.

According to the union, this incorrect mapping also affects the villages of Hota-Hoti and Tekun, which were established within Mon district in the 1960s.