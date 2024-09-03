Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilian population an act of terrorism

"The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with utmost seriousness and will respond decisively to combat these forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population," Singh said.

He emphasized, "We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism."

The use of drones in these bomb attacks marks the first instance of "hi-tech weapons" being employed in the state.

While drones had previously been used by warring groups for surveillance and tracking militants, this represents a significant escalation, an official told PTI.

On the attack at Koutruk, the official said "Police responded promptly."

"There was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past.

When the attack started in Koutruk, the IGP, DIG and SP and other police forces rushed to the area to counter the situation.