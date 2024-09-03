Manipur CM condemns drone bombing as terrorism amid ethnic violence

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the recent drone bombing attacks in the state, labelling them as acts of terrorism. The attacks, allegedly carried out by militants, occurred on Sunday and Monday.

"Dropping of bombs on the civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms," Singh posted on X.

Singh emphasised that the state government takes the "unprovoked" assaults with utmost seriousness and is prepared to respond appropriately to such forms of terrorism against the indigenous population. "We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism," he added.

The Imphal valley-based organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, also condemned the aerial bombings, stating on Monday that the use of drones in such attacks constitutes a serious war crime.

The attacks targeted the Meitei-majority Imphal West district, near its boundary with the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. On Sunday, two persons, including a woman, were killed, and nine others were injured when suspected militants indiscriminately fired and conducted drone bombings in Koutruk, located in the Imphal West district.

A similar attack occurred on Monday, injuring three civilians in Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai, also in Imphal West district.

Following the Sunday incident, Manipur police reported that the militants had "deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones" in what they described as an "unprecedented attack."

The ongoing ethnic violence, which initially erupted on May 3 of last year, has resulted in over 225 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people, many of whom remain in relief camps.