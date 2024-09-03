‘Nation-building’: PM launches BJP membership drive, sets 10 cr target

NEW DELHI: Launching the BJP’s nationwide membership drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the youth have to be connected to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

“The youth under age bracket of 18 to 25 are the biggest source of strength for my dream of India in 2047. Therefore, they have to be connected to fulfil the goal of a developed India. They have to be connected with the idea of Nation First,” Modi said, setting a target for the party to enroll over 10 crore new members.

He emphasised the BJP’s commitment to elevating the country to new heights of peace and prosperity.

“Today, the poor people have greatest faith in the outcomes of our policies and decisions and path adopted for making the country as a developed one. We have to move forward with that strength. I am confident that this membership drive will break all previous records,” Modi said, adding that 4 crore roofless people have got addresses with the construction of houses for them under his government.