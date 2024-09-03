‘Nation-building’: PM launches BJP membership drive, sets 10 cr target

NEW DELHI: Launching the BJP’s nationwide membership drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the youth have to be connected to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.
“The youth under age bracket of 18 to 25 are the biggest source of strength for my dream of India in 2047. Therefore, they have to be connected to fulfil the goal of a developed India. They have to be connected with the idea of Nation First,” Modi said, setting a target for the party to enroll over 10 crore new members.
He emphasised the BJP’s commitment to elevating the country to new heights of peace and prosperity.
“Today, the poor people have greatest faith in the outcomes of our policies and decisions and path adopted for making the country as a developed one. We have to move forward with that strength. I am confident that this membership drive will break all previous records,” Modi said, adding that 4 crore roofless people have got addresses with the construction of houses for them under his government.
He called upon BJP members to think innovatively and make border villages fortresses for the party. He said the BJP is only party with a tradition of following an internal democracy.
Taking a dig at opposition parties, Modi said, “Some parties have become examples of the consequences of neglecting internal democracy.”
He asked BJP members to expand the party in a way that a maximum number of its women candidates are elected to Lok Sabha and assemblies when the 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures come into force.
“The 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP builds itself further through this campaign,” he said. Reflecting on the BJP’s journey from a two-MP party, Modi attributed its rise to its steadfast dedication to nation-building and people’s welfare.
As per the party’s constitution, the membership drive is held every six years. Modi was enrolled by BJP president JP Nadda as the first member of the drive in the presence of senior leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.