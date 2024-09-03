Netflix India content head meets I&B Secretary over web series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row

NEW DELHI: Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju here, amid a row over the web series 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack'.
The meeting at Jaju's office here lasted for about 40 minutes during which the OTT platform official was apprised of the sentiments expressed by a large section of the society and the need to be sensitive while handling such topics.
Voicing concern over the depiction of terrorists in the web series, a senior official said that nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation.
The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.