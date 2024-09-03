Nation

Netflix India content head meets I&B Secretary over web series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.
NEW DELHI: Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju here, amid a row over the web series 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

The meeting at Jaju's office here lasted for about 40 minutes during which the OTT platform official was apprised of the sentiments expressed by a large section of the society and the need to be sensitive while handling such topics.

Voicing concern over the depiction of terrorists in the web series, a senior official said that nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation.

