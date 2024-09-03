Over 200 fall sick after drinking contaminated water at Noida society

NEW DELHI: Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West fell seriously ill on Monday after consuming what is believed to be contaminated water.

The majority of those affected were children, displaying symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Residents blame the outbreak on poorly maintained water tanks in the complex.

Residents recounted their distress as many children fell ill on Monday, suffering from diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. “We had to rush our son to Surbhi Hospital in Noida, where he is now receiving treatment,” said one resident.

One resident reported that their child fell sick after returning from a coaching class, with symptoms including vomiting. Shortly thereafter, another child in the family, aged 8, also began to show signs of illness. The resident noted feeling nauseous after coming home from work, attributing the issue to the contaminated water.

Another resident, Abhishek Singh, described a similar ordeal. His son’s condition worsened after consuming the contaminated water, culminating in seizures that necessitated emergency care in the hospital’s ICU.

Another resident mentioned that symptoms, including vomiting and dysentery, started appearing in children on Sunday night. Initially suspecting food from outside might be the cause, they later realized that the number of cases continued to rise, pointing to a potential problem with the water supply.

The health crisis emerged primarily in four towers - C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7 - comprising 20-storey buildings with over 160 flats. Residents suspect that last week’s water tank cleaning, supposedly completed over three days, was not done thoroughly, leading to the contamination.

In response to the outcry, the society's maintenance team conducted inspections and collected water samples for testing. They have pledged to fix any issues found and take action against those responsible for the negligence.

A senior official from Bisrakh police station later confirmed that the cleaning materials used in the process had inadvertently tainted the water, causing the outbreak of illness. The Greater Noida authority is currently involved in managing the situation and ensuring the safety of the residents.