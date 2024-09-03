Phase-3 clinical trial of India's first dengue vaccine begins at KIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The phase-3 clinical trial for India's first Indigenous dengue vaccine, ‘DengiAll,’ commenced at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Tuesday.

This trial aims to evaluate the efficacy of the Indigenous tetravalent dengue vaccine developed by Panacea Biotec in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

KIMS is the only hospital in Odisha selected to conduct the third phase trial, which involves 18 other sites across 18 states in the country.

Currently, there is no antiviral treatment or licensed vaccine against dengue in India. Developing an effective vaccine is complex due to the need for good efficacy across all four serotypes of the dengue virus, all of which are known to circulate or co-circulate in many regions.

The tetravalent dengue vaccine (TV003/TV005), originally developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, has shown promising results in preclinical and clinical trials worldwide. Panacea Biotec, one of three Indian companies to receive the strain, is at the most advanced stage of development.

The company has extensively worked on these strains to develop a full-fledged vaccine formulation and has been granted a process patent for this work.

Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials were completed in 2018-19, yielding promising results.

“We have to recruit more than 500 participants in Bhubaneswar who would volunteer for the third phase trial,” said a vaccine investigator involved in the process.