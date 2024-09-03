PM Modi becomes first Indian leader to visit Brunei

PM Modi was invited to Brunei by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues.

The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium. There is a small Indian diaspora which has around 14,000 people.

Brunei is a key partner for India in the ASEAN region and in India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific. Brunei is also a partner country in the Nalanda University project.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was USD 286.20 million in 2023-24. An MoU was for implementation of defence cooperation was signed in 2016 and renewed in 2021. Defence relations between the two countries have also been expanding.

India imports crude from Brunei and since there is a surge in gas consumption, there could be an increase in hydrocarbon imports.